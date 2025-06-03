Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What a New Orleans jail escapee asking for Trump’s help says about the president

Trump is a felon himself, and he’s spent much of this term showing love to his people.

Two of the ten escaped New Orleans inmates still on the run May 28, 2025 / 05:19
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.