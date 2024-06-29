Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump’s golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation June 28, 2023 / 07:17

Another possible effect of Trump’s criminal conviction: losing his golf club liquor license

New Jersey law bars “any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude” from holding a liquor license.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post