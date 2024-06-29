Another possible effect of Trump’s criminal conviction: losing his golf club liquor license

Donald Trump’s New York criminal conviction could potentially prevent two of his New Jersey golf clubs from participating in the lucrative business of serving alcoholic drinks.

The state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has told the Trump Organization that it will not renew liquor licenses for the Trump National Golf Clubs in Bedminster and Colts Neck, both of which expire on Sunday. The company must make the case for a renewal in a July 19 hearing, though both properties can continue serving alcohol until then under a temporary permit.

New Jersey law bars liquor licenses for “any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.” Kirstin Krueger, the interim director of the agency, said in a letter to the Trump Organization that the former president’s hush money conviction “raises concerns as to whether this licensee remains qualified to hold said license.”