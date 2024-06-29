Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Why Americans must ‘live in the reality’ about their choice between Trump and Biden June 29, 2024 / 03:13

Trump’s post-debate attack on Biden might not be what you expect

Trump has largely avoided attacks on his opponent’s age, choosing instead to focus on his competency.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post