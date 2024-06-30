Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

As France votes and Biden stumbles, it’s time to Trump-proof Europe

Europe (and much of the rest of the world) woke up Friday morning with one more worry.

Why Biden’s bold message on ‘bad leadership’ is an urgent reminder for the world June 9, 2024 / 13:44
By  David A. Andelman

David A. Andelman

David A. Andelman, formerly a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia, is executive director of The RedLines Project, a multidisciplinary study of the nature and origin of political, military, social and cultural red lines around the world. He wrote "A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen" and blogs at Andelman Unleashed. He was awarded France’s Légion d’Honneur in 2021.