Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump is coming for Social Security. And he has a new ‘Big Lie’ to justify it. March 5, 2025 / 08:43

Trump revives his 2020 playbook to go after Social Security

The president and his allies are telling a new version of the “big lie,” this time targeting America’s most important safety net.

By  Chris Hayes  and  Allison Detzel

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post