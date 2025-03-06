Trump revives his 2020 playbook to go after Social Security

This is an adapted excerpt from the March 5 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump told a lot of lies during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday. There were small lies, there were big lies and then there was the “big lie.”

It’s a deliberate attempt to alter reality, and it’s a pattern Trump established throughout the 2020 campaign and its aftermath.

Trump used perhaps the largest stage in the country to carry out a coordinated campaign of blatant falsehoods to systematically burn down and destroy an American institution. Trump has used this playbook before. In 2020, he undermined the legitimacy of America’s free and fair elections. On Tuesday, he used it to undermine the legitimacy of America’s most important safety net for its citizens: Social Security.

There is a pattern to what Trump is doing and what he has goaded other Republicans into saying. It’s a deliberate attempt to alter reality, and it’s a pattern he established throughout the 2020 campaign and its aftermath, all the way up to Jan. 6 and beyond. Despite the fact his legal team was laughed out of court dozens of times, Trump was obsessed with convincing his fan base that the voting system in the U.S, which is the gold standard for free elections around the world, was shot through with fraud.

This wasn’t a new obsession. In 2016, even before votes were counted, Trump alleged that the election was “rigged” against him. He ultimately won the election and, of course, didn’t challenge that outcome. But once he lost in 2020, Trump went back to his old playbook, particularly the myth of dead people voting for Democrats. It had been a fringe right-wing talking point for years, but Trump elevated the lie to new prominence.

He used it in his “perfect” phone call with Georgia’s then-secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to seemingly pressure the fellow Republican into rigging the state’s vote totals in his favor. Trump alleged that “close to 5,000” dead people voted in the state. Raffensperger later debunked that lie in his testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee, telling lawmakers his office found only four instances where ballots of dead residents were counted.

But Trump’s lies had a purpose. He wanted to destroy faith in the electoral system and America’s institutions. He executed the same playbook Tuesday, as he blasted out his new favorite “big lie” about a beloved government program that Republicans have long hated but that 71 million Americans currently rely on.

“We’re also identifying shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program,” Trump alleged Tuesday, adding: “Believe it or not, government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members from people aged 100 to 109 years old. It lists 3.6 million people from ages 110 to 119.”

“But we’re going to find out where that money is going, and it’s not going to be pretty,” Trump said.