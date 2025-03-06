Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Beyond depraved’: 5 people charged in death of Minnesota transgender man February 17, 2025 / 02:56

Indictment in Sam Nordquist’s death includes horrific details of alleged torture

Nordquist, a Black trans man, was tortured by his captors for a month before he died, according to prosecutors in New York state.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post