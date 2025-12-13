Tina Peters, the former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk turned Big Lie crusader, is the only person serving a prison sentence — nine years — for crimes tied to President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election. The MAGA faithful are furious, calling for military intervention and even violence to free their cause célèbre.
Despite Trump’s best efforts, including a social media post Thursday night purporting to free her, Peters sits in a state prison — outside the reach of a president’s (federal) pardon power.
For now.
On Monday, a federal magistrate judge rejected Peters’ request for early release pending appeal of her tate convictions. To recap for the unfamiliar, here are the crimes for which a Colorado jury found Peters guilty in August 2024: three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
To try to prove false claims that voting machines had been rigged against Trump, Peters had let into Mesa County’s secure elections room an unauthorized outsider who then copied hard drives from voting machines. This extraordinary breach of protocol occurred after Peters directed staff to shut off surveillance cameras into the rooms.
Trump has led a public pressure campaign against Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to “Free Tina Peters!” Polis has stood his ground, no doubt emboldened by the disturbing facts of the case, the lies that fueled them and the nonpartisan nature of the prosecution: Mesa County District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein, a Republican, prosecuted Peters.
“In one of the most conservative jurisdictions in Colorado, the same voters who elected Ms. Peters, also elected the Republican District Attorney who handled the prosecution, and the all-Republican Board of County Commissioners who unanimously requested the prosecution of Ms. Peters on behalf of the citizens she victimized,” Rubinstein said in a statement to the Associated Press earlier this year.
The system is holding — so far.