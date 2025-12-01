Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.1.25: Texas’ Troy Nehls joins the retirement parade

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just one day remaining before Tennessee’s congressional special election, Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are holding a Monday tele-rally in support of Republican Matt Van Epps. The president took the opportunity to smear the Democratic candidate, state Rep. Aftyn Behn.

"She hates Christianity" — Trump rants on Mike Johnson's phone at a Van Epps rally — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-01T16:54:12.468Z

* Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas announced over the weekend that he will not seek reelection next year, joining a growing list of members giving up their seats. Among those looking to replace the far-right congressman: Nehls’ identical twin brother, Trever.

* North Carolina’s newly gerrymandered congressional map will be in place for the 2026 midterm elections: A three-judge federal panel last week sided with the GOP officials who created the new district lines.

* In related news, Democratic Rep. Don Davis, whose North Carolina district just became far redder, is moving forward with his reelection plans anyway. A Punchbowl News report noted, “President Donald Trump won the current configuration of the 1st District by three points. Under the new map, Trump carried the district by 11 points.”

* In Ohio, Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that one possible way to address child-care costs would be to eliminate summer breaks for students and extend school hours to 4 p.m.

* In Oregon, Nike’s billionaire co-founder, Phil Knight, recently invested $3 million into a political group that’s trying to elect more Republicans to the Democratic-led state legislature. A local report noted that this was “the largest single donation ever by an individual political donor” in state history.

* And while December is not generally known for being a busy month for elections, there are some notable races on deck this month, and Bolts has put together a helpful rundown of what to expect.