We can blame Jimmy Swaggart for much of our toxic politics

Jimmy Swaggart, the prolific evangelist who died Tuesday at age 90, will be remembered in part for his tearful, snotty apology to his congregation in 1988 after he was linked to a prostitute. But Swaggart will be remembered not just for being an American evangelical leader who suffered a spectacular fall from grace. He will also be remembered for his fire and brimstone condemnations of LGBTQ people and people of other faith traditions that, in the 1970s and ‘80s, helped give rise to the religious right.
A prototype for the hard-line religious leaders that influence today’s Republican Party spouting hatred in the guise of Christian piety, Swaggart was one of the pastors that President Ronald Reagan aligned himself with. That offended many of the people Swaggart had defamed, including Catholics. He didn’t consider Catholicism to be Christianity and in 1986 he wrote a book saying as much.
His supporters might consider Swaggart’s legacy to include his Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the worldwide television, print ministry and Bible college he created. But in my opinion, his most significant, and most troublesome, legacy includes end times conspiracies and the disdain he expressed in his Pentecostal fundamentalist preaching for Catholics, Jews and LGBTQ people.
Consider the album he released, called “What shall the end be: Is there really a curse on the Kennedy family?” Swaggart’s mix of old-time gospel, his interpretations of biblical prophecy and his evangelistic crusades spread a particular kind of fundamentalist Pentecostalism that endures today.
Born in 1934 and ordained in 1961 by the Assemblies of God, Swaggart became a prolific preacher and evangelist with a bombastic preaching persona, amassing a worldwide following through his television ministry and his evangelistic appearances. He was a catalyst for the growth of Pentecostalism in Latin America as well as Africa. At its peak, his ministry amassed over $100 million per year.