Psaki calls out media that fell for Trump’s ‘two week’ trick June 20, 2025 / 05:21

‘Maddening’: Jen Psaki calls out the media over falling for Trump’s ‘two weeks’ trick

“Maybe it’s a tic,” Psaki said on Thursday’s show. “But the point is it’s a tactic that Trump has used on almost every issue.”

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

