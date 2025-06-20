Supreme Court declines to fast-track consideration of speedy challenge to Trump’s tariffs

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to fast-track its consideration of whether to take up a challenge to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, though this isn’t the final word on whether or when the court might review the crucial issue.

The appeal came from toy companies whose lawyers asked the justices on Tuesday to let them leapfrog the normal appellate process for speedier consideration. Seeking quick review at the high court, they cited the tariffs’ “massive impact on virtually every business and consumer across the Nation,” as well as what they called the “unremitting whiplash caused by the unfettered tariffing power the President claims.”