Trump and Rubio try — and fail — to defend ‘Black jobs’ comment

Quick observation from over the weekend: If our country’s pundit class weren’t overwhelmingly white, the framing of Thursday’s debate would have revolved around Donald Trump’s overt racism and not Joe Biden’s speech pattern.
Because Trump’s false and bigoted claim about immigrants taking “Black jobs” instantly sparked widespread backlash — and it has arguably been the most talked about moment from the debate.
Trump and his campaign have sought to pit Black people against immigrants (despite some Black people being immigrants themselves) to promote xenophobia, in hopes of aiding his election. His “Black jobs” claim was a tortured attempt to do that, despite the Black unemployment rate reaching a record low under the Biden administration.
And, for the record, experts have since done what CNN failed to do during the debate itself: debunk Trump’s claim.
So it’s remarkable that Team Trump is doubling down on the claim. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has effectively taken it upon himself to be Trump’s racism translator, tried to clean up the comments in the spin room on debate night. It didn’t go well.