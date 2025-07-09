Opinion

Confronting ‘cowardice’: How to fight Trump & racism with Ta-Nehisi Coates (Longform Melber intv) June 11, 2025 / 33:30

Trump praises Liberian president’s English, the official language of Liberia

The U.S. president’s embarrassing praise for the African leader’s facility with his own language drew mockery and accusations of ignorance.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

