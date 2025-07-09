Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Amid Trump’s FEMA phase-out, disasters make stark the need for federal help July 9, 2025 / 10:35

Jen Psaki calls out Trump for focusing more on White House redecorating than Texas floods

According to the MSNBC host, the president’s comments about the decor reveal exactly where his “head is at” as rescue efforts continue.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post