Jen Psaki calls out Trump for focusing more on White House redecorating than Texas floods

Jen Psaki is calling out Donald Trump over the shocking vanity of comments he made during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

“Have you ever heard the expression ‘rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic’?” Psaki asked viewers at the top of Tuesday night’s show. “It’s supposed to be an unbelievable exaggeration of someone engaging in a trivial task during a crisis. Today, Trump one-upped it.”

Psaki spoke about ongoing rescue efforts in Texas following last weekend’s devastating and deadly floods that set the backdrop to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

While Trump did speak briefly about the ongoing federal response, including his plan to visit Texas on Friday, as Psaki noted, “He also had another pressing matter he felt the need to address in that meeting.”