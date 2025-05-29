Opinion

Judge blocks Trump admin’s ban on foreign students enrolling at Harvard May 29, 2025 / 10:33

Harvard’s international students get a temporary reprieve

Despite an eleventh-hour effort, a federal judge said she plans to issue a preliminary injunction and block the administration from enforcing its ban.

May. 29, 2025, 1:47 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

