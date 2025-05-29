Harvard’s international students get a temporary reprieve

On Thursday, just miles away from Harvard University’s commencement ceremony, a federal judge in Boston announced that she plans to issue a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration, barring the Department of Homeland Security from revoking the university’s ability to enroll international students.

Shortly before Thursday’s hearing, the Trump administration blinked in its battle with Harvard, pausing its order to give the school 30 days to respond with evidence to show why the government should not follow through on its threat.

We continue to reject Harvard’s repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate—it must change its ways in order to participate in American programs. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

In a five-page notice sent to Harvard on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security laid out its intent to terminate the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. This seemed to be a response to Harvard’s original complaint, which noted that the government did not follow a formal process when it initially blocked Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students earlier this month.

The administration’s letter accuses the university of not complying with reporting requirements for international students and failing to “maintain a campus environment free from violence and antisemitism.”

“Harvard’s refusal to comply with SEVP oversight was the latest evidence that it disdains the American people and takes for granted U.S. taxpayer benefits,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a statement. “Following our letter to Harvard, the school attempted to claim it now wishes to comply with SEVP standards. We continue to reject Harvard’s repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate—it must change its ways in order to participate in American programs.”

In court, a lawyer for the Justice Department argued that the government’s move to give the university a brief reprieve made the school’s request for emergency action unnecessary. But U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs disagreed.

Burroughs said the ambiguity of the situation was causing harm. She told the government she wanted to “maintain the status quo” and allow Harvard to continue hosting international students on visas as the case makes its way through the courts. Burroughs told both sides to work out an agreement for the time being.

According to The New York Times, sporadic cheers could be heard from students and families at Harvard’s commencement ceremony as they began to get word of the court’s decision. International students make up more than one-fourth of Harvard’s total enrollment, according to 2024-2025 data from the university.

The judge said she plans to keep the emergency temporary restraining order against the Trump administration in place, which she handed down last week, until it can be replaced with a preliminary injunction. No date or timeline was discussed on when that injunction would be issued, NBC News reports.

