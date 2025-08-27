Opinion

Missouri constituent to GOP Rep: “Take your head out of Trump’s a**” August 26, 2025 / 04:17

‘Take your head out of Trump’s a–’: Co-hosts of ‘The Weeknight’ share GOP town hall outrage

Michael Steele said the growing separation between Republican lawmakers and their constituents could come back to hurt the party in the midterms.

Aug. 27, 2025, 4:41 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

