Hayes reacts to ‘shocking’ footage of Gaza hospital strike that killed 5 journalists August 26, 2025 / 08:29

News outlets depend on local journalists in Gaza. An Israeli strike just killed 5 of them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Monday’s “double-tap” strike on Nasser Hospital a “tragic mishap.”

Aug. 27, 2025, 3:18 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

