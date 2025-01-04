Opinion

Jimmy Carter’s state funeral to be held on January 9 December 30, 2024 / 02:22

Trump complains that flags will be half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter on Inauguration Day

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it,” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

