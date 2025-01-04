Trump complains that flags will be half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter on Inauguration Day

President-elect Donald Trump railed against the order for American flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the late President Jimmy Carter, complaining that they will be in that position “for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President.”

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday, and baselessly accused Democrats of being “giddy” that flags will be at half-staff during his inauguration.

Flying flags at half-staff to honor a late political figure or commemorate an occasion is a tradition that transcends political ideology. Flags are traditionally lowered for 30 days to mourn the death of a current or former U.S. president.

Under President Joe Biden’s proclamation, flags will be at half-staff until a week after Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Since ordering the flags lowered is a proclamation that a sitting president makes, Trump won’t be able to do anything about it until after he is inaugurated.