Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

New Year’s violence highlights the crisis of military extremism

The perpetrator of the New Orleans attack and the driver of the Cybertruck that exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas both served in the U.S. Army.

‘Copycats are a major concern’: New analysis shows worry about ISIS terror threat January 3, 2025 / 10:32
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.