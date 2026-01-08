Missouri’s Republican secretary of state is refusing to count nearly a third of the pages of petition signatures his office received from a group seeking a statewide vote on a newly gerrymandered congressional map.

The map, which was redrawn at President Donald Trump’s urging, is designed to shore up Republicans’ chances of keeping control of the U.S. House in this year’s midterms and achieves this largely by diluting the voting power of Black communities. Missouri Republicans have pulled out all the stops in their effort to prevent voters from having a chance to weigh in, including an investigation launched by the state’s attorney general over unsubstantiated allegations about a group involved in obtaining signatures for the petition.

We now have a new ripple to the story, after Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ recent rejection. As the Missouri Independent reported: