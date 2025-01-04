Mark Zuckerberg is giving Meta a MAGA-friendly makeover

New year, new Meta. The tech giant appears to be undergoing a MAGA makeover of sorts as 2025 kicks off.
The Mark Zuckerberg-led conglomerate announced Thursday that its vice president of global policy, Joel Kaplan, would replace Nick Clegg as the company’s chief global affairs officer.
“I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as President, Global Affairs at Meta,” Clegg said in a statement Thursday.
With Kaplan’s elevation, Meta will likely take on a more Republican-friendly approach to global policy as Donald Trump prepares to begin his second presidential term. (Clegg, in contrast, was a former leader of the United Kingdom’s center-left Liberal Democrats.)
During his time at Meta, Kaplan — who sparked controversy in 2018 for attending Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings as a supporter — has worked to shield right-wingers from content moderation efforts meant to discourage misinformation and hate speech.