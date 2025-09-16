‘I’m not familiar’: Three months later, the White House struggles with Minnesota killings

Three months ago, a suspected gunman shot and killed Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Minnesota. This came immediately after the same suspected shooter tried to kill state Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in the immediate aftermath of the attack that it appeared to be a “politically motivated assassination.”

Republicans at the national level did not exactly respond to the tragedy in a responsible way. Despite that everything we now know about the alleged gunman suggests he was an anti-abortion Trump voter and not a far-left radical, several congressional Republicans labeled the suspect a “Marxist” whose alleged crimes constituted an example of “extreme left” violence.

This was ridiculous. It was also, in retrospect, the opposite of how Democratic officials responded to the shooting that claimed Charlie Kirk’s life. It happened anyway — though the Republican response to the Minnesota shooting wasn’t perceived as a national scandal and no one was fired for having said dumb things about the shootings.

In the aftermath of the political violence, Donald Trump said very little about what happened. Indeed, as my MSNBC colleague Zeeshan Aleem explained, “He did not offer a substantial eulogy for her, or deliver an address on political violence, as he did after Kirk’s death. Unlike former President Joe Biden, Trump did not attend the funeral.”

Three months later, a Fox News host characterized Hortman’s death as a “bulls—” example of political violence. Also on Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested that the suspect in Minnesota came from the left, not the right, despite all of the available evidence.

And then, of course, there was the president himself.

Q: Do you think it would've been fitting to lower the flags to half staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House Speaker, was gunned down by an assassin?
TRUMP: I'm not familiar. The who?

“In retrospect, given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk,” a reporter asked Trump, “do you think it would’ve been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

The president replied, “I’m not familiar. The who?”