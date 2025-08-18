Opinion

Trump family has made over $4B in crypto since Election Day August 14, 2025 / 05:10

Trump’s family has made $3.4 billion during his time as president, new report finds

Once upon a time, Americans worried about politicians being bought. Under Trump, the most powerful office in the country is now up for sale.

Aug. 18, 2025, 3:37 PM EDT

By

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of "Velshi," which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC.

Amel Ahmed

Amel Ahmed is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

