Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

We need to talk about Jared Kushner’s sketchy Saudi-backed fund

Why is Donald Trump's son-in-law raking in millions in fees from investors but not delivering them money?

Trump is now promoting $100K watches during his campaign September 27, 2024 / 09:29
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.