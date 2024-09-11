Trump gets big mad at the debate, just like Harris planned

Former President Donald Trump’s volume slowly but surely ratcheted up over the first hour of the debate on Tuesday. He started off relatively calm, but as Vice President Kamala Harris needled him on his rallies, his standing in the world, and his legal troubles, he eventually blew up.

There was no sign of him calming down as the debate hit the home stretch and, as a result, his answers began falling apart, drifting into the same disjointed, incoherent ranting that Harris invited people to watch at his rallies.

