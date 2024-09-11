Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Harris says people ‘start leaving’ Trump’s rallies out of ‘boredom’ September 10, 2024 / 01:27

Trump gets big mad at the debate, just like Harris planned

The Republican nominee's temperament was exactly the scenario that his advisers were reportedly worried about.

Hayes Brown
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.

Latest Post