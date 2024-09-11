Trump gets big mad at the debate, just like Harris planned

Former President Donald Trump’s volume slowly but surely ratcheted up over the first hour of the debate on Tuesday. He started off relatively calm, but as Vice President Kamala Harris needled him on his rallies, his standing in the world, and his legal troubles, he eventually blew up.
There was no sign of him calming down as the debate hit the home stretch and, as a result, his answers began falling apart, drifting into the same disjointed, incoherent ranting that Harris invited people to watch at his rallies.
It’s to the Democratic nominee’s credit that her team has been telling the press for days now that her strategy was to push Trump’s buttons enough that he loses focus. That’s exactly what we saw during the debate as she kept her poise — the stray smirk or baffled face aside — and stuck with her talking points and digs. In contrast, Harris brushed off all of the Republican nominee’s attacks, leaving him to bluster even harder at her and the moderators alike.