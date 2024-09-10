Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republicans exposed for adopting Trump’s gaslighting tactic to avoid harsh political realities August 13, 2024 / 09:02

Trump keeps generating potential defamation lawsuits by his accusers

On Tuesday night, he could become the first major party nominee to be accused of defamation for what he says in a presidential debate.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Latest Post