Kamala Harris’ book on the last presidential election is more about the next one

When former Vice President Kamala Harris first heard about how poorly Joe Biden’s team was responding to excerpts of her upcoming book, she essentially shrugged, I’m told. She wasn’t surprised.
The response came after years of interactions with Biden staffers who her team thought were undercutting her.
That was obvious even from the outside. As soon as the first excerpt of the book, “107 Days,” was published in The Atlantic, I received a barrage of texts and emails from former Biden White House aides attacking what she had supposedly said about them — though many of them weren’t exactly close enough to the action to be on Harris’ mind.
Here’s a taste of the messages I heard from Biden world: “I’m not sure ‘It’s the Biden’s team’s fault I wasn’t popular’ is the former Vice President’s strongest argument for why she lost 6 states President Biden won while receiving 6 million fewer voters than he did four years earlier.”
But as one senior Harris White House aide told me: “They’re not denying that they undercut her.”
Losing a presidential race is always hard for both the nominee and the party they represent. Even in the best of times, there will be heated debate among strategists, finger-pointing from campaign insiders and disappointment from voters.
But the 2024 race was guaranteed to lead to bad blood. For starters, you had the incumbent president, the only person to have defeated Donald Trump, running for re-election until it was obvious that his advanced age was too big of a drawback, then handing it off to a younger and more vigorous successor who lost anyway.
That left the Biden team feeling like Harris had fumbled the ball, while the Harris team felt they’d been thrown a bad pass. In a sense, both are right.
At the broader level, Harris has a point. I covered Harris during her vice presidency and her presidential run, and her assessment that some of Biden’s team did not have her back is a fact.
When we’d ask for comment on a story that was critical of Harris from the Biden team, more often than not, there’d be no response, or, at best, it’d be tepid, especially in the beginning. And sometimes, the criticism of Harris came from the Biden world side of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as if they weren’t just one team.
Part of that was some holdover resentment from the primary campaign, where Harris leveled some criticism at Biden, and part of it was the normal tension between presidents and vice presidents and their teams. Biden staffers had the same complaints about his treatment when he was vice president.