Harris did not succeed in unmuting the debate mics. She’ll be fine.

Harris needs to keep hammering home Trump's unfitness for office during the debate, no matter what he or the moderators throw at her.

They have to get him to be Trump: How Harris may approach tonight’s debate September 10, 2024 / 09:36
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.