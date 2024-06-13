Trump must be counting on ‘cool’ to win out over credibility with endorsements like Jake and Logan Paul’s

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign continues to prioritize internet clout over institutional credibility. With many of the experts and former Trump administration officials — all the way up to and including his vice president — having spoken out about the danger the former president poses to the United States if he’s elected again, Trump and his campaign have had to rely more on support from internet influencers, including rappers and combat sports figures, to boost his electoral chances.
The underlying message of Trump’s alignment with these figures seems clear: to suggest to voters that his lurch toward authoritarianism isn’t as bad as liberals claim. In fact, these influencers would have you believe it’s actually pretty cool. Conservatives like Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Mike Lee and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have already shown their affinity for such figures in their fawning over El Salvador’s authoritarian leader Nayib Bukele, the self-proclaimed “World’s Coolest Dictator.”
This is helpful context for the support Trump is receiving now from internet influencers Jake and Logan Paul. Jake Paul has fashioned himself into a professional boxer, a kind of modern-day “Great White Hope.” And Logan Paul is a professional wrestler in the WWE, an organization with a long history of working with Trump and promoting his businesses. (Trump has kept in contact with his friend and beleaguered former WWE chairman Vince McMahon).
On Wednesday, the Trump campaign promoted this awkward video of Trump gifting Paul a T-shirt with his (literal) mugshot on it, ahead of Trump’s appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast.
And Jake Paul appeared on Fox News host Jesse Watters’ show to make his claim for why he thinks the Biden administration has failed Americans. You might get a kick out of the segment, if for no other reason than it’s a solid example of the Trumpian delusion and grift.
In the segment (which you can watch here), Paul, who’s amassed great fame and personal wealth under the Biden administration, complains about the economy (which has actually been performing quite well lately). The kick is that Paul appears to be making these claims from inside his multimillion-dollar mansion, sitting in front of a giant portrait of himself. Then he meanders into an odd, paranoid claim about “what they’re putting in our food,” which he uses as a segue to plug a body spray he’s promoting.