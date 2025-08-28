Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Illinois AG on Trump threat to send troops to Chicago: ‘Nobody wants to live in a military state’ August 27, 2025 / 02:48

Democrats threaten charges for troops who commit crimes at Trump’s direction

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Philadelphia’s DA have warned troops they’ll face charges that Trump can’t save them from if they violate residents.

Aug. 28, 2025, 2:58 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post