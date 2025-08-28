Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

America’s pilots and surgeons are paying too much in taxes

A new study shows hard-working rich Americans are taxed at a higher rate.

Pilots at airport.
Pilots at San Francisco International Airport on Dec. 23, 2024. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.