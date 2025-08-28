Opinion

‘She knows who she’s dealing with’: D.C.’s mayor walks fine line on police surge, masked ICE agents August 28, 2025 / 10:14

Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. could do irreparable damage to police-community relations

People want to voice their priorities, what they care most about, what they fear, and what should be done about it. Trump is taking that away from them.

Aug. 28, 2025, 2:12 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Maya Wiley

Maya Wiley is president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the nation’s oldest, largest and most diverse civil rights coalition in the U.S. working to protect and expand civil & human rights for all. Wiley is a former legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News.

