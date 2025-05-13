Opinion

DOJ says Trump Jan. 6 pardons don’t cover rioter who planned to kill FBI agents February 19, 2025 / 01:37

Trial begins in case of a Jan. 6 defendant with whom the Trump DOJ actually disagrees

Taylor Taranto said Trump’s mass pardon and dismissal order covered all of his charges. The Trump DOJ disagreed.

May. 13, 2025, 2:35 PM EDT

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

