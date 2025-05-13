Trial begins in case of a Jan. 6 defendant with whom the Trump DOJ actually disagrees

The Justice Department has supported some Jan. 6 defendants in their claim that President Donald Trump’s mass pardon and dismissal order covers conduct beyond that day at the Capitol in 2021. That support, in turn, serves to highlight cases in which the Trump DOJ disagrees with defendants, as in the case of Taylor Taranto, whose trial began Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Taranto was arrested in June 2023 near former President Barack Obama’s home in D.C., allegedly with firearms and ammunition in his van. Trump had posted a street address for Obama on social media, and Taranto reposted it and then began live-streaming from his van in Obama’s neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

Ahead of his trial, the government agreed to dismiss pending charges related to Taranto’s alleged Jan. 6 conduct. But that left 2023-related allegations, which Taranto argued should still be dismissed due to Trump’s Jan. 6 proclamation. Upon taking office, the president commuted the sentences of some Jan. 6 defendants, granted pardons to everyone else who had already been convicted and told the DOJ to dismiss pending charges “against individuals for their conduct related to the events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, rejected Taranto’s attempt to use that dismissal order to get rid of all his charges. But Taranto raised the issue again ahead of trial, urging the judge to reconsider based on the DOJ’s inconsistent positions in various Jan. 6 cases.