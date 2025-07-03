A new report shows that Trump was more desperate for cash in 2024 than we knew

A New York Times investigation based on internal Trump Organization documents suggests that Donald Trump was a lot shorter on cash before he returned to the White House than commonly understood. It illuminates once more how Trump has exaggerated his supposed business acumen — and what may be motivating his dogged pursuit of new business ventures as president.

The Times reports that last year Trump’s office building in lower Manhattan “generated too little cash to cover its mortgage,” many of his golf courses had too few customers to cover costs, and the money that used to come in from his work in television had “dried up.”

The data suggests that as Trump entered office the second time, he was desperate for cash.

Long before entering politics, Trump had a well-established track record of failed businesses and financial mismanagement. But it’s possible that his first term in office made things worse. The Times reported that a 2021 appraisal of Trump’s highest revenue resort, the Trump National Doral, found that he had spent $379 million renovating it — but that it was worth only $297 million. The appraisal, conducted by the firm Newmark, found that while “Doral, like several of Mr. Trump’s properties, was known to benefit from people looking to buy proximity to a president during Mr. Trump’s first term, his managers believed even more potential customers stayed away because of him.”