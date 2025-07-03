Opinion

47’s ‘side hustle’: 47 cologne, ‘scam’ crypto, foreign plane boomerangs on Trump as Leavitt panics July 1, 2025 / 08:58

A new report shows that Trump was more desperate for cash in 2024 than we knew

Trump's actions are less "art of the deal" and more "art of the scramble."

Zeeshan Aleem
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.

