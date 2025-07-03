From attack dogs to lapdogs: House Freedom Caucus’ bark is worse than its bite

Members of the House Freedom Caucus didn’t just stumble onto their opposition of their party’s domestic policy megabill recently. On the contrary, these GOP members have been demanding that the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act move even further to the right for months.

After Senate Republicans made some significant changes to the House GOP’s version, House Freedom Caucus grew even more incensed — and raised the volume on their opposition.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, the day before the final vote, the right-wing faction even circulated a three-page memo, documenting specific elements of the Senate-backed legislation that the caucus found offensive. Politico reported soon after:

Rep. Andy Harris, chair of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, said he was opposed to the Senate-passed version of the GOP megabill and called on Trump to order senators back to town for further negotiations. … Harris told reporters he did not expect the votes on the rule to succeed until it’s brought back closer to the House version.

The Freedom Caucus chair added, “There’s a little work left to be done, but if the president calls the Senate back in town, we should be able to do it.”

Donald Trump did not call the Senate back. Hours later, Harris, along with every other member of the right-wing contingent, did as they were told and voted in favor of the procedural measure needed to advance the reconciliation package.

And when it came time for final passage, the total number of Freedom Caucus members who opposed the bill they denounced was zero.

But as striking as it was to see the Freedom Caucus fall in line, just as important was the familiarity of the circumstances.

In January, House Freedom Caucus members said they were prepared to derail Johnson’s bid for a second term with the gavel, and then they caved.

In March, House Freedom Caucus members said they were opposed to a stopgap spending measure (known as a continuing resolution, or CR) needed to prevent a shutdown, and then they caved.

In April, House Freedom Caucus members slammed their party’s budget resolution, and then caved.

In May, House Freedom Caucus members railed against their party’s reconciliation package, and then they caved.

And in July, House Freedom Caucus members condemned the Senate’s version of the GOP megabill, and then caved.