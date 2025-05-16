Trump lashes out at Bruce Springsteen after he called president ‘treasonous’

Donald Trump made clear Friday that he is not a fan of Bruce Springsteen after the rock icon condemned the president’s “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration” at the opening show of his British tour earlier this week.

In a Truth Social post, Trump bashed the Boss — once dubbed by Rolling Stone as the “embodiment of rock & roll” — as “Highly Overrated” and “not a talented guy.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour at Co-op Live on Wednesday in Manchester, England. Getty Images

Trump went on to accuse Springsteen of being a “pushy, obnoxious JERK” and “dumb as a rock” for having previously supported President Joe Biden, before attacking Springsteen’s appearance.

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” the president wrote, adding, “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”