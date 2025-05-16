Opinion

Trump has ‘completely abandoned’ U.S. goal of promoting democracy abroad: Stengel May 15, 2025 / 06:04

Trump lashes out at Bruce Springsteen after he called president ‘treasonous’

The president used his social media platform to take aim at both the New Jersey rock icon and Taylor Swift on Friday.

May. 16, 2025, 11:25 AM EDT

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

