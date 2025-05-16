Opinion

Comey ‘should be behind bars’ over social media post, says Tulsi Gabbard May 16, 2025 / 03:33

Team Trump finds an excuse to do what it’s long wanted to do: investigate James Comey

It’s possible that Republicans are sincerely outraged by the former FBI director's seashell code, but recent history suggests some skepticism is in order.

May. 16, 2025, 8:56 AM EDT

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

