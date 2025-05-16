Ask Jordan: Could a sitting president ever be prosecuted?

“Is it possible to get rid of the DOJ policy preventing prosecution of a sitting president?”

— Teresa R.

Hi Teresa,

Yes, it is. But I wouldn’t expect that to happen anytime soon, and the Supreme Court still stands in the way of such prosecutions in any event.

Let’s first understand where the policy came from: opinions by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which serves as the executive branch’s legal adviser. OLC issued opinions against indicting and prosecuting sitting presidents in 1973 (during Richard Nixon’s presidency) and 2000 (during Bill Clinton’s presidency).

The fact that OLC considered the issue again in 2000, when it reaffirmed the 1973 opinion, shows that it could’ve reached a different conclusion than it did in 1973. So, it could reach a different conclusion in the future.