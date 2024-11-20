Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The blurred line between X and the Trump administration

Forget the ridiculous "Twitter Files." This is what it actually looks like when a social media company works in concert with the government.

Musk’s influence over Trump is ‘tremendous’ right now November 14, 2024 / 08:19
By  Mike Masnick

Mike Masnick

Mike Masnick is the founder and editor of Techdirt.com and the CEO of the Copia Institute.