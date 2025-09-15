Brazil’s president schools Trump on tariffs, democracy in op-ed for The New York Times

In an op-ed published over the weekend by The New York Times, Brazil’s president defended his nation’s sovereignty and denounced Donald Trump’s tariffs as blatant efforts to meddle in his country’s politics.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s op-ed comes after Trump’s criticism of the Brazilian Supreme Court’s conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro over a failed coup in 2023 that has been compared to Jan. 6 here.

Trump recently placed a 50% tariff on Brazil that he said was partly because of how the country was treating Bolsonaro. And if you’ve noticed higher coffee prices in the past month or so, that tariff appears to be a major reason why. After noting in his op-ed that the U.S. actually has a trade surplus with his country, Brazil’s president argued that the Trump administration’s actions are nakedly political.

He wrote:

The lack of economic rationale behind these measures makes it clear that the motivation of the White House is political. The deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, reportedly said as much earlier this month to a group of Brazilian business leaders who were working to open negotiation channels. The U.S. government is using tariffs and the Magnitsky Act to seek impunity for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who orchestrated a failed coup attempt on Jan. 8, 2023, in an effort to subvert the popular will expressed at the ballot box.