Russian drones shot down over Poland, prime minister says September 10, 2025 / 01:20

Poland says it shot down Russian drones in its airspace

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incident “brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post