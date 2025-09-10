Poland says it shot down Russian drones in its airspace

Poland shot down Russian drones with the help of its NATO allies’ military aircraft, it said Wednesday, marking a notable escalation in the tension between Russia and NATO countries since Russia’s war on Ukraine began in 2022.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said 19 drones had entered Poland’s airspace overnight and those that posed a direct threat were shot down. NBC News reported that there have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

Tusk told Poland’s parliament that “this situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.” Tusk emphasized that he did not believe his country is on the brink of war, “but a line has been crossed, and it’s incomparably more dangerous than before.”

Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace around the same time as a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that the incident in Poland “was no accident.”