The U.S.’s Gaza aid pier will be taken down again, possibly for good

The United States’ floating aid pier off the coast of Gaza, plagued by problems since its inception, will be dismantled again due to bad weather, the Pentagon said.

The pier will be towed back to Israel in anticipation of high seas this weekend, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Friday. It is the second time that the pier, which cost approximately $230 million, has been dismantled in the six weeks since it was built.

The flow of aid into Gaza has grounded to a near-total halt, with relief agencies blaming Israel for delaying and denying deliveries. U.S. Central Command said it has helped facilitate the delivery of more than 8,800 tons of aid through the maritime corridor since mid-May; before the war, an average of 7,500 tons of goods were delivered to Gaza on a working day, The Washington Post estimated. Earlier this week, NBC News reported that the vast majority of aid delivered to the pier has not yet been distributed within Gaza due to the risks posed to the aid groups by the fighting.

Announced by President Joe Biden in March, the pier was meant to be a stopgap measure to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid to a starving population that has been besieged by Israeli attacks for more than eight months.