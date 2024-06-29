Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

New setbacks in Gaza aid distribution as ‘catastrophic’ hunger levels loom June 27, 2024 / 06:57

The U.S.’s Gaza aid pier will be taken down again, possibly for good

The Biden administration has declared the pier “a great success,” even though most of the aid it has received has yet to reach people in Gaza.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post