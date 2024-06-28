Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

For the good of the country, Dems must persuade President Biden to step aside

As a former Republican member of Congress who was sure Biden was the better candidate in 2020 and endorsed his election, I’m just as sure now that Democrats need someone else.

Dems backing Biden after age questions arise: ‘They are fundamentally misreading the room’ June 28, 2024 / 07:37
By  Charlie Dent

Charlie Dent

Charlie Dent is executive director and vice president of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program, where he leads bipartisan, bicameral policy education programs for members of Congress. He is a board member of the National Archives Foundation, CARE USA and Research America and an advisory board member of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Previously, he served seven terms in the House representing the 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania.  