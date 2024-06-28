For the good of the country, Dems must persuade President Biden to step aside

It’s time to say the quiet part out loud: Democrats must replace President Joe Biden as their party’s nominee for president. If Democrats truly believe Trump is a threat to the constitutional order and the rights of Americans, then they will need a better candidate to make the argument. At Thursday night’s debate, Biden looked and acted old, tired and feeble. He struggled to cite facts and statistics to bolster his arguments. Some of his responses were incoherent and rambling, like one early in the debate that elicited a rare truthful and accurate statement from Trump: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”
I feel dumber after watching and listening to that debate. For many months, I have argued that Biden is too old and Trump is too dangerous and crazy. Thursday’s dismal performance from them validated and reinforced that opinion, which is shared by a large swath of the American electorate. No one will unsee or unhear what we all witnessed on that stage.
Republicans and Democrats have offered the American people the binary choice they never wanted: a Trump-Biden rematch. How many times must the American people demand the parties turn the page and offer up the next generation of political leadership before they are heard? If either party replaced its candidate, the chances of that party winning the election would increase dramatically. That’s especially true for the GOP. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, for example, would mop the floor with Biden. Of course, barring a medical disqualification, the GOP will not replace Trump, whose never-ending avalanche of prevarications Thursday were stunning. He just makes things up. Every bit of brain flatulence was released. He speaks in superlatives and cannot articulate any substantive policy arguments. Remarkably, however, he did not lose the debate. President Biden did.
As a former Republican member of Congress who was sure Biden was the better candidate in 2020 and endorsed his election, I’m just as sure now that he needs to step aside.
Biden’s debate performance was beyond terrible. It might have been disqualifying. To all those Democratic spinmeisters telling us Biden is a wise old man at the top of his game, please stop insulting the intelligence and sensibilities of the American people. Acknowledge your mistake and act before it’s too late. By nominating Biden, Democrats will make Trump’s election much more likely. Stop blaming RFK Jr., Jill Stein and Cornel West for being spoilers. And apologize for smearing No Labels for attempting to offer up a centrist fusion ticket. It would have been refreshing to have an articulate, centrist alternative on that Atlanta debate stage. Instead, we got a depressing debate debacle. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash deserve praise for how they moderated that debate. It’s not their job to fact check the candidates. It’s the job of the candidates to fact check each other in their responses. But Biden failed miserably to provide coherent responses to Trump’s many lies.