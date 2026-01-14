Opinion

‘Americans are outraged’: Sen. Schumer slams ‘chaos’ caused by ICE agents January 14, 2026 / 05:49

Polls show most Americans reject White House line on ICE, Renee Good shooting

If members of Team Trump expected their counternarrative to convince the American mainstream, they have reason to be disappointed.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

