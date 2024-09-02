Opinion

Opinion

Hunter Woodhall and other Paralympic athletes aren’t competing to impress you

As disabled athletes become more visible, nondisabled people must resist the impulse to chalk up the performances as more inspiring than those from other athletes.

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Athletics
Hunter Woodhall of United States, left, Daniel du Plessis of South Africa, Maxcel Amo Manu of Italy, Johannes Floors of Germany and Derek Loccident of United States in action during heat 2 of the Men's 100m at the Paralympics in Saint-Denis, France on Sept. 1, 2024.Stephanie Lecocq / Reuters
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.