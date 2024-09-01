‘Chimp Crazy’ only scratches the surface of necessary primate protections

Americans are bombarded with images of primates in the media. Millions double-tap photos of spider monkeys dressed in doll clothes on Instagram, chuckle at a chimpanzee’s antics in a “One Direction” video, or laugh at a capuchin’s mischief in “The Hangover, Part II.” But behind the entertainment, a disturbing reality lurks.
Studies published in 2015 and 2021 in the scientific journal Plos One found, respectively, that positive primate cameos in media has helped fuel a dangerous increase in demand for primates as pets and that even though primates do not make good pets, demand for them is rising. Furthermore, a 2024 study published in Conservation Biology found that while contextualizing these images with conservation information raised awareness of conservation messages, it did not detract from viewers’ interest in owning primates as pets. The issue is clear: When people see primates as pets or in entertainment, even with well-intended messaging attached, the result is negative outcomes for primate welfare and conservation.
This is the issue at the heart of Max’s new docuseries “Chimp Crazy,” created by the same documentary filmmaker who produced Netflix’s smash hit “Tiger King.” This new four-part project, which will air its third installment Sunday night, chronicles the stories of four chimpanzees who lived and suffered as pets and entertainers. But it’s really just one snapshot of a much larger problem.
As primatologists and animal welfare experts, this isn’t news to us. Keeping primates as pets forces intelligent, social animals into solitary confinement with unqualified caretakers, often leading to severe psychological and physical suffering. Moreover, it fuels illegal wildlife trade and poses significant health and safety risks to humans.
Due to lax laws in many states, it is impossible to know exactly how many primates are kept as pets in the United States, though the Plos One study estimates the number was approximately 15,000 and rising in 2021. In the age of social media, where viral content drives the pet trade, the number of primates owned as pets has likely grown.
Currently, there is no federal regulation governing the private ownership of primates, despite a growing body of evidence highlighting the dangers. Research from the Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo reveals that these animals suffer severe psychological and social damage from being kept as pets.