Red states’ National Guard deployments to D.C. upend the Constitution

Trump’s use of the National Guard is entirely out of step with the purpose of state militias.

GOP states to send National Guard troops to D.C., as some are set to carry firearms August 18, 2025 / 07:41
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 