The Christian right’s radical abortion stance is turning Trump into a contortionist

It’s been a revealing week for Republicans’ views on reproductive rights. On Monday, presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump promised to remain “side by side” with an organization that has called abortion “child sacrifice” and advocates for abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. On Wednesday, the Southern Baptist Convention, the 14-million member evangelical denomination with the GOP, adopted a resolution declaring fertilized eggs to be human beings and opposing IVF. Governments “are ordained by God to safeguard human dignity,” the resolution said, and Southern Baptists should “advocate for the government to restrain actions inconsistent with the dignity and value of every human being, which necessarily includes frozen embryonic human beings.”
And on Thursday, after Trump told House Republicans not to be “afraid of the [abortion] issue,” 46 Senate Republicans filibustered a Democratic bill safeguarding IVF, the second time in two weeks they derailed a measure protecting reproductive freedom.
All this evidence of growing radicalization comes as the Republican National Committee embarks on drafting its first platform in eight years. Leading Christian right activists, not satisfied with their successes in overturning the right to abortion and enacting abortion bans in states across the country, are warning their followers that the GOP platform may soften the party’s official position. They are urging their grassroots followers to lean on party leaders and delegates to maintain an uncompromising anti-abortion plank.
Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council and a close Trump ally who played a key role in the party’s 2016 platform, is pressuring the RNC to continue to take a hard line. At a recent Michigan GOP dinner, Perkins exhorted Republican officials to be “inflexible on this important principle of the sanctity of human life.” Ralph Reed, the head of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and also a close White House confidant in Trump’s first term, told The Washington Post last week, “I don’t think that it would be either morally sound or politically advisable for the party to signal retreat on the sanctity of innocent human life in its platform.”
Not for the first time, Trump may know evangelical voters better than their leaders do: polling data shows that white evangelicals once again are already entrenched in their plans to vote for him. Yet these leaders are trying to use the prospect of evangelicals withholding their votes to force Trump to adopt a plank that is wildly unpopular nationwide.
These demands, combined with the visibility this week of evangelical and Republican opposition to IVF, make it clearer than ever that there is no “moderate” stance on abortion within the GOP. That’s why Trump is desperately trying to confuse voters through hedging and obfuscating his position on abortion bans. Remember that, in late April, Trump told Time magazine he would release his position on regulating abortion medication “probably over the next week.” Two months later, there’s no sign of his policy.
Trump’s problem is that, on the one hand, the leadership of his most important base is pressing for ever more draconian government interference in the bedroom and doctor’s office. On the other, these positions are increasingly unpopular since voters found out that Republicans not only relished overturning Roe, but intended to enacting radically punitive bans on abortion and even IVF.