What we should make of Trump’s surprising pivot on Ukraine

President Donald Trump is making a surprising pivot on the war in Ukraine, shifting positions on weapon sales and sanctions in a way that makes him look more like his predecessor Joe Biden and less like a lackey of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s patience with Putin’s resistance to a ceasefire proposal seems to be finally wearing thin, and he apparently wants to apply pressure to Putin to force him to the table and bring the war to an end.
But Trump’s approach still gives Putin significant wiggle room, and some experts are skeptical that it’ll induce Putin to agree to a ceasefire. Trump’s campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine in a day continues to look absurd — and much of his inability to get Putin to take peace negotiations seriously is his own fault.
Trump announced an arms deal on Monday under which NATO allies will purchase “billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment” from the U.S., which will be “quickly distributed to the battlefield” in Ukraine. That U.S. allies will be footing the bill allows Trump to tout this transaction as a win for “America First,” but the most important consequence is the U.S. return to a Biden-esque position on arming Ukraine against Russia.
While many of the details of that deal are not yet clear, the most striking feature of Trump’s announcement — which he made alongside NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte — was the sale of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.
“The Patriot systems … will certainly make a difference to the defense of Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv,” Rajan Menon, a professor emeritus of political science at the City College of New York, told me in an interview.
Patriot systems, which intercept incoming missiles, are considered among the most sophisticated in the world. Each Patriot battery costs over $1 billion. Ukraine already has some from the U.S., but more of them would help reduce Ukrainian civilian casualties, which have surged to record highs recently as Putin has expanded his air offensive and targeted cities relentlessly.
The Patriot announcement came after Trump ended a brief pause on weapons shipments to Ukraine that had been approved the Biden administration.
Trump also said on Monday that he was “very, very unhappy” with Putin, and said Putin had 50 days to make a peace deal with Ukraine, after which he said the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff rate on Russian imports. He also threatened to impose what he called “secondary tariffs” on countries that buy Russian oil. That would presumably mean slapping tariffs on goods from countries like China and India, which are major importers of Russian oil and seem unlikely to cut off ties with Russia on account of Trump’s initiative. (Russia has called the 50-day ultimatum “unacceptable.”)
Rhetorically, Trump has also shifted in significant ways. He has grown far more critical of Putin, and accused him of stringing him along. Last week he told reporters, “We get a lot of bullsh— thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.” Trump has also sounded overtly sympathetic to Ukrainian loss of life, saying Putin is “not treating human beings right. He’s killing too many people.”
Experts say that Trump is showing signs of a more distrustful attitude toward Russia. “Trump has clearly always felt that he had a very good relationship, a personal relationship, with Vladimir Putin. They get on, they talk for hours on the phone,” Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center, told me in an interview. “I don’t doubt that he feels slighted that Putin is not listening to him on Ukraine.”
At the start of his second term, Trump attempted to bring the war to a close by pressuring Ukraine rather than Russia. Trump and Vice President JD Vance scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, calling him “disrespectful” and Vance calling him ungrateful for U.S. support. Trump has also on multiple occasions briefly paused Biden-approved weapons shipments and once cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Trump’s strategy was successful in inducing Ukraine to give up its reluctance to approach ceasefire negotiations.