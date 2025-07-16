Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What we should make of Trump’s surprising pivot on Ukraine

Trump's patience with Putin is wearing thin, and he's starting to show it.

Trump announces new weapons deal for Ukraine July 14, 2025 / 02:08
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.