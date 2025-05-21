MAGA support for Tory Lanez reeks of cynicism

And various rappers with their own controversial histories — including Drake, who has publicly criticized Trump in the past, and avowed Trump supporters Ye and Kodak Black — have put on their capes and called for Lanez to be pardoned, in some sort of hypermasculine pile-on that Meg Thee Stallion has denounced. It’s not unlike what occurred during the trial.

And the cynical incentives for MAGA followers to join this conspiratorial push seem clear.

So what we’re seeing now is a conglomerate of conservative voices, including Black rappers and white Republicans alike, running to the defense of a convicted criminal who is serving a 10-year sentence after harming a Black woman.

And the cynical incentives for MAGA followers to join this conspiratorial push seem clear. It allows for the continued victimization of Megan Thee Stallion, someone who — like other celebrities Trump has attacked recently — supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and has faced right-wing backlash for doing so. It helps conservatives sow conspiratorial anger toward liberal-led California. It plays into conservatives’ perverse ideology that constantly portrays men as victims of a feminist society. And, perhaps most dubiously, it allows conservatives to continue their bizarre trend of using alignment with violent rappers to try to convey some sort of sympathy for the plight of Black men, as if misogynistic rappers are avatars for the Black community.

I’ve written previously about the MAGA movement’s efforts to use rappers to advance its political causes. So, with that in mind, the MAGA fervor surrounding Lanez seems par for the course.