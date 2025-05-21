Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

DHS requests 20,000 National Guard members for help with Trump’s immigration crackdown May 16, 2025 / 07:19

MAGA support for Tory Lanez reeks of cynicism

Many Republicans have portrayed immigrants as violent criminals who terrorize Americans, so why are Trump allies defending Lanez? The answers seem clear.

May. 21, 2025, 7:53 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post